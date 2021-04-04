When Zaan Khan looks like Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Zaan Khan, who is currently portraying the character of Randheer Raizada in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, will have a new look in the show as it takes a 5 year leap. Zaan will be seen more in Indian attire like kurta and Nehru coat and the highlighting factor would be the pair of glasses given to him. After the teaser was released, Zaan got very encouraging feedback from his fans.

Speaking more about his new look in the show, Zaan says,”The show will witness many new twists and turns. Randheer’s new look is one of the highlights. I personally am loving my new suave look, especially the glasses which have been given to me. This is the first time I am seeing myself in specs and I am loving it.”

The whole look of Randheer is classy and matured to convey the message that a lot of things have happened to him and he is a responsible man now. One thing which is still constant is his love for Amrit. Both of them will meet after 5 years.” Interestingly when the show started Zaan’s look was compared with actor Anil Kapoor and post leap Zaan’s look is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor. Zaan adds,”Yes I have been getting a lot of compliments for this new look. I am being compared with Ranbir Kapoor. I would say it’s a great feeling to receive so much love from the audience.”