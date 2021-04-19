When’s Jake Paul’s next fight? Check out the boxer’s full schedule – Film TMT

From counting subscribers to counting knockout victories, Jake Paul has formally turn out to be an expert boxer with a 3-0 file after defeating former MMA champion Ben Askren in Atlanta on the Triller Struggle Membership occasion two days in the past.

The combat solely lasted two minutes, with Paul sending Askren to the canvas with a single proper hand. Although Askren obtained again up, the referee known as the combat there and declared Paul the victor of the bout after he landed 9 of twenty-six punches within the combat, with Askren solely touchdown three of fourteen punches.

The victory has followers asking one query: when will the subsequent combat be and in opposition to who? Fortunately, we jabbed our means by way of the web to let you know what we learn about Jake Paul’s subsequent combat. So seize your boxing gloves and step into the ring as we break down Jake Paul’s combat schedule.

Moving into the ring

For these of you who didn’t know, Jake Paul’s combat in opposition to Askren wasn’t his first massive matchup. Paul obtained into boxing across the identical time as his brother Logan Paul, the 2’s first combat being in opposition to one other YouTube duo, KSI & Deji Olatunji. After his victory over Olatunji on a technical knockout, Paul wasn’t leaving the ring anytime quickly.

After the Olatunji combat, Paul gained two extra victories beneath his belt in opposition to one other YouTuber, AnEsonGib, earlier than competing on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s comeback combat, knocking out former NBA level guard Nate Robinson.

Paul has introduced a few of his experiences as a YouTuber to bear within the ring, turning into infamous for trash-talking his opponents each in & out of the ring. This galavanting is to the enjoyment of his followers and the anger of his haters, but it surely has gotten him observed by each these inside and outdoors the world of boxing.

Sideshow act

With Paul’s entrance to the ring and his. . . lower than sportsman-like habits, many boxing purists and professionals are voicing their issues.

“They’re making a mockery of boxing, OK?” Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and multiple-time world champion, who herself is making ready for an MMA debut in June, informed TMZ just lately.

“I simply say that as a result of there are such a lot of fighters who need to be on that platform beneath Mike Tyson and Roy Jones that didn’t get that chance. . . Jake Paul is making his cash, he’s doing his factor. However avoid us actual fighters.”

Whereas others share Protect’s sentiments, others can not deny that Paul has helped boxing turn out to be accessible to a youthful viewers, for higher or worse.

On this nook. . .

The massive query nonetheless stays: who will Paul tackle within the ring subsequent? Whereas nothing has formally been introduced but, the web has some theories.

Evidently that trash speaking is coming again to hang-out Paul, as each Tommy Fury and Dillion Davis, who was Conor McGregor’s sparring accomplice to coach him for his rematch in opposition to Nate Diaz, just lately issued challenges to Paul after each his victory Saturday night time and the insults he threw at them in addition to different massive names in boxing.

Paul appears to love the concept, as he talked about a partnered combat, with the Fury brothers going through off in opposition to Paul and Michael Hunter. Although no official combat has been scheduled, many are ready with baited breath to see not solely Paul’s newest combat, however what the YouTuber could convey to the way forward for the game.

—

What did you consider the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren combat? Who would you need to see Jake Paul combat subsequent? Drop your ideas beneath within the feedback earlier than the subsequent spherical begins!