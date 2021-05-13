Where Big Tech is going in healthcare: 6 insights from investments & acquisitions – Becker’s Hospital Review

Based on Big Tech’s recent acquisitions and investments in digital health, tech market intelligence platform CB Insights predicts where Big Tech could go next in a recent report.

Six takeaways from the report:

Big Tech acquisitions reached a five-year low during the pandemic, but investments continue to trend upward. Google had the most number of investments throughout the pandemic with 16, followed by Amazon with 14. Google is the most active Big Tech company in acquisitions and investments, focusing on health-related investments. Since the start of the pandemic, Big Tech has moved to acquire three health IT companies: Orions Systems and Nuance by Microsoft and Fitbit by Google. The pandemic accelerated Google’s existing focus on healthcare. The tech giant backed conversational AI and mental health companion Wysa and precision oncology library Tempus. It also participated in funding rounds to care platform Cityblock Health and health insurance provider Oscar Health. Google has invested in about 50 health IT companies since the start of 2020, including Olive, Verily Life Sciences and Tempus. Microsoft has invested in four health IT companies in the same time period: 1910 Genetics, iLoF, Innovaccer and Andor Health.



