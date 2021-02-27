Where Brethage Goes Before The Games Have Gone – PC EA Review

Reading time: 4 Minute





To breathe The first game by the developer Redruins Softworks is publishing assistance. HypeTrain Digital. Labeled as an “ironic place” survival game”By developers, To breathe Challenge players with living space in the wreckage of a giant spacecraft.

The game begins with the players being interrogated by two strange robot characters. The clearly charged robot tells the player to go back and explain everything. This narrative technique is effective if it is traditional. However, it is easy to forget, because once it starts, it goes on for hours and hours of gameplay without any hindrance. From there, the player’s character describes how he got himself into such a mess. While transporting his deceased grandfather into a giant space, something goes horribly wrong, leaving the player alone as a large asteroid and rubble full of debris, which will have you with your suit AI and an immortal chicken. Lets keep the company. From there, players have to craft supplies, new equipment and equipment, and navigate the dangers of space and try to survive in order to put together whatever happened.

The story is, for the most part, serviceable. How quickly this objective changes and the suit AI delivers its statement and analysis so fast can be difficult to follow at times that it can lead to a disclaimer at the end of a drug commercial. The story tells about where someone would expect it to be, but it can be easy to keep track of how you are working at that exact moment because of how little and bad the small plot points can be.

To breathe The industry strives to spice up its story and gameplay with constant jokes, oddities, and jabs, hence the “ironic” part of its description. The comedy here does not range from very funny to painful. Jokes come in a fairly constant procession, so for most who don’t hit the ground, there is one that is not behind in distracting you. However, there are some jokes, which are distractingly bad.

To breathe Opens with a message that the game is just trying to have a good time and is not meant to offend anyone, and it is jokes that are referring to the message that the worst offenders are. Now I prefer aggressive or more explicit humor, actually quite a lot, but the effort in it To breathe Just not good or funny. Jokes to find a collectible, such as a poster for a superhero called “Mr.” Libtard, “came like a middle school student thinking that a word in itself is funny rather than an offensive joke, with no real thought or reason behind it. Is the weight. These jokes get worse when next to the easy, downright laughter that fills here and there, such as building a booster to float in space that operates on farts. Maybe I would have dodged it in sixth grade, but I certainly won’t now.

As for the gameplay, this is what one would expect from a live game. There are hunger and thirst meters to manage, keeping an eye on your oxygen supply in the open space. Playing through the game on standard difficulty, hunger, or thirst was never a concern. Nutritional packets and drinking water are supplied to make it plentiful and are scattered right in front of the pod at the start of the game. It manages meters that do nothing more than take a few minutes every half an hour and get some out of the way quickly and do what you need before continuing what you’re doing.

Oxygen is another story. At the beginning of the game, you can hold only thirty seconds of oxygen at a time. It cheers the shuttle from outside as every pass nearby has been fully passed to keep it close. This creates an annoying temper at the beginning of the game. Nevertheless, it also controls much needed stress. To breathe, Which is gradually phased out as you upgrade your oxygen tank to the point of being largely negligible.

Origin of To breatheThe gameplay is centered around scavenging, making it all the more unfortunate how much annoyance comes with it. There are two primary methods for raising resources. There are small pieces of metal, salt, or other resources that anyone can easily grab, and there are resources that must be cut with one of several tools. More basic resources, such as metal, fabric, and ice, are fairly easy to spot and find, but under-used can be a struggle, especially for the first time. This is largely a result of the playing environment. When everything is mixed with asteroids to cut metal, you get no clue or clue about these resources.

For example, aluminum, alkali and ice can be found in deposits on all asteroids. But if you’re just looking for aluminum, there’s no way to tell what asteroids have and don’t have, or where the deposits are on each asteroid. This happens more often than not causing the player to waste multiple trips to space, slowly floating around asteroids either not finding anything or just having resources they don’t want or need. There are some exceptions, such as lead and paint found in a giant bubble of zero gravity, suspended from zero gravity in the distance, but these examples can be counted from one side, and the obtained resources are very rare in use.

Then there are the tools mentioned earlier. At any given time, players can have up to four items mapped to hotkeys, including equipment. Items such as floating stations such as nutrient bags or water bottles or deployable stations to replenish oxygen. But when floating in space, a total of six devices are needed, which they rotate in the haat when needed. The device is sometimes less durable in single digits. After some upgrades to my oxygen tank, it was normal to use a brand new device entirely for supply, or even two or three in a single trip, with more continuously decreasing oxygen and more Manic was a pioneer for hotbar management.

The tool durability to hit massive grinding walls on the back end of the story causes a lot of annoyance when it moves forward. It is not uncommon to manage two or three large-scale projects to progress at once, although many of the jokes have been mocked, mimicking the grindy game design. Scavenging becomes a little less annoying after upgrading the equipment and access to a vacuum cleaner turns into a space bike that helps reduce slow speeds. Nevertheless, the story requires so much at once that these solutions are more band-aids that help make it a more engaging one.

Survival is another mainstay with resource mobilization in sports – construction, and here To breathe He succeeds unanimously. The construction system is easy to use and there are enough options to feel customizable and personalized. There is a ton of capacity to build types of bases, and this is really the highlight of the game. There is well-rounded inspiration to build its premise, as it unlocks the ability to research new crafting recipes that prove to be both very useful and important to complete the story.

It feels especially gratifying to have a base and put some windows on the wall to see one of the beautiful trenches spread in the game world. As unpublished as the locations of the entire wreck, a lot of stellar views and environmental designs can be found here. The beautiful parts of the ship are mixed with shattered corpses and liquids, with the fluid captured in the stasis with a sparse yet effective soundtrack to create a sparse beauty on a stage that leaves the player small and Feels weak because someone would accept being in space.

Several points of interest have short scenes that are carefully pieced to find the clues needed to find out what happened. Unfortunately, these bits of environmental storytelling are often spoiled by the AI ​​of your suite, which took it all in, or took your oxygen supply too severely to limit your time. It will do a lot for some system for the world. To change, even a little. aIt is now, most of the interesting places and landmarks become so common that the world starts to look static and artificial like a playground.

For the first time outing, To breathe Is very impressive. It is a derivative of other games in the genre and fails to match the standards set by heavy hitters. rust And Subnutika. But It brings a novel setting and atmosphere to the table. For any fan of the survival genre, this is a fun drama despite hiccups and pacing issues if the efforts in comedy don’t bother you too much.

To breathe Now available on PC.

**The offensive humor mentioned in the game is toned down and / or removed after early access to the game’s full release.

