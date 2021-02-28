Where can I find the best skateboard for a new hobby – TMT Daily

These days, more and more people choose skateboarding as their mainstream sport as the game offers players a lot of benefits for moments of rest as well as not only physical but mental aspects.

For newbies, a good skateboard is important. This is believed to be the main factor that will affect their riding experience. A good skateboard will help players stay away from injuries and help them learn and practice to skate in the easiest way.

But based on what I’ve seen, people who have just joined the game are often confused about choosing their first skateboard. In the following parts, we would like to suggest you to choose one Best beginner skateboard. Subscribe to SkateAdvisors for more quality posts about skateboarding.

For travelers

Some skaters use their skateboard as a vehicle to go to various places, such as going to work, going to school, or to their friends’ home.

A longboard is a good option. This type of skateboard is suitable for long distance riding. In addition, skaters can also use longboards to practice skating tricks and stunts, or downhill skating. We would like to suggest a good longboard for travelers. This is a Jakolo Pro Skateboard.

The skateboard deck consists of 7 layers made of maple. This skateboard deck can carry things or people that weigh around 100 kilograms. The width of the deck is 8 inches and the length of the deck is 31 inches.

The materials of the trucks are steel axles and thick aluminum. The bearings are ABEC-7. The wheels are pu that give players a good ride experience. The JColo Pro Longboard can be used in both flat and rough areas.

Regarding design, manufacturers use vintage patterns primarily for longboards. A JessCol Pro Longboard will cost you around $ 40.

for children

If you are looking for a great beginner skateboard for your children, you will not want to miss this board. This is a skateboard dog. The width of the deck is 6 inches and the length of the deck is 22.5 inches. The board is capable of bearing 200 pounds.

The bearings are ABEC 7. The wheels are made of urethane. A skateboard dog will cost you around $ 20.

The second beginner skateboard for children is the PlayWheels Ultimate Skateboard. The deck is a 9-ply maple. Board length is 21 inches. This skateboard deck can carry a weight of 330 pounds.

The wheels are made of rebound PU. The bearings are ABEC-9. This board follows minimalism; Thus, the graphics have black and white colors. A PlayWheels Ultimate costs around $ 39.

For teens and for adults

Age is one of the main criteria that you need to consider before purchasing a skateboard. In another way, an early skateboard for children is different from a beginner skateboard for teenagers and adults.

A money board is a good option. This board is light in weight. The material that manufacturers use to make it is durable plastic. Regarding price, a penny board has a favorable-budget value that almost all players are willing to spend.

For a comfortable one you need to carefully examine the size of the board. Nowadays, getting a skateboard is easy and quick. With just one click, you can have your own skateboard.

In my view, the WeSkate skateboard is a great option for teens and adult beginners. The length of this skateboard is 31 inches and width is 8 inches. The WeSkate skateboard is completely convenient to bring everywhere.

The skateboard deck has 7 layers made of Canadian maple. Its trucks are made of aluminum which has water facilities. Skaters can use trucks for a long time. Regarding the wheels, manufacturers use the type 85A PU. The bearings are ABEC 11. All these features will make the WeSkate skateboard a terrific board, worth the money.

Regarding design, the graphics and pictures printed on the board are special and vivid. Manufacturers use modern printing technology; Therefore, you do not have to worry that the graphics will fade after some time using the board. In addition, there are different graphics that men, women, young and old people can choose their own suitable.

In addition, the design of the double kick concave and warping at both ends will help skaters control the board as well as easily turn the board. Skaters can perform various skating tricks on a leisurely skateboard.

Regarding the price, a WeSkate skateboard costs about $ 35, a cheaper price for a skateboard.

To find out more new things about skateboarding, let's follow SkateAdvisors.

Contacting SkateAdvisors via:

– Phone: (1) 646-707-4551

– Address: 902 Avenue C, Brooklyn, NY 11218, United States

