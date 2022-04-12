Where can I watch Dairy Girls? Is Dairy Girls Season 3 On Netflix Or All4 – And What Time Is Dairy Girls On?

Dairy Girls is finally back on our screens, with the first episode of the latest series airing tonight on Channel 4.

It’s hard to believe, but the last time we sat down to watch Season 2 was back in July 2019.

The much-awaited season 3 is also set to be the last, said producer Lisa McGee to share the news on social media in 2021,

“After three series there was always a plan to say goodbye. Derry Girls is the story of the ages: five ridiculous teenagers slowly being chased…very slowly…begin to become adults, while around them they house The saying also begins to change and Northern Ireland enters a new and more optimistic phrase—what used to be a short, magical window of time.”