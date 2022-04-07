Where do Putin’s daughters live? Will the Russians be sanctioned by the EU – what does it mean to be approved?

While the Russian president has only acknowledged his two eldest daughters, he is believed to have four more children with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies have been under strict sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine – and now sanctions are being imposed on his family.

The US is the latest country to target Putin’s daughters in the latest round of sanctions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

The tightening of sanctions on those linked to Putin and Russia comes after horrifying images from the Ukrainian city of Buka, showing slain civilians, were accused of torturing Russian soldiers.

This is everything you need to know.

Where do Putin’s daughters live?

Read Full News