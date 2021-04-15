Where does Julian Edelman rank amongst the best seventh-round NFL Draft picks? | TMT

Following New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman’s retirement, the subject now shifts to the place he ranks amongst the NFL‘s finest gamers. Whereas his Corridor of Fame candidacy is up for debate, the place does Edelman rank amongst one of the best seventh-round draft picks of all time? Might we see any gamers from the 2021 NFL Draft class on this listing sooner or later?

Julian Edelman proved the place you’re drafted doesn’t imply every thing

Far too usually, we predict {that a} workforce’s success hinges on first-round picks. Certain, it helps when you don’t miss, however what builds championship-caliber groups is discovering gems later within the draft. Edelman is the prime instance of this, as he proved irrespective of the place you’re chosen within the NFL Draft, expertise and work ethic trump your draft slot.

The MVP of Tremendous Bowl LIII, Edelman was one of many cornerstones of the Patriots’ dynasty by the 2010s. Edelman ranks second in Patriots historical past in receptions (670), fourth in receiving yards (6,822), and ninth in touchdowns (36).

The place he made his cash, although, was within the playoffs. A 3-time Tremendous Bowl champion, his 118 postseason receptions and 1,442 profession postseason yards are second all-time. He’s fourth all-time in Tremendous Bowl receiving yards with 337. Not unhealthy for a QB out of Kent State who was drafted at No. 232 total.

We will desk the Corridor of Fame worthiness debate for one more day. For now, let’s concentrate on the place Edelman ranks among the many finest seventh-round picks in NFL historical past.

The most effective seventh-round NFL Draft picks of all-time

10) Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, St. Louis Rams, 2005

A journeyman in each sense of the phrase, no listing of one of the best seventh-round NFL draft picks can be full with out Ryan Fitzpatrick. Spanning over 16 seasons, Fitzpatrick has some of the fascinating careers after bouncing round 9 completely different franchises. Making 146 profession begins, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 34,977 yards and 223 touchdowns.

9) Gary Anderson, Ok, Buffalo Payments

Taking part in in 23 seasons, Gary Anderson goes down as among the finest seventh-round draft picks in NFL historical past. Seeing time on 5 completely different groups over his profession, Anderson made 4 Professional Bowls and ranks third on the NFL’s all-time factors listing.

8) Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots, 2009

With out query, Edelman will go down as among the finest seventh-round draft picks in NFL historical past. Amazingly, Edelman was by no means chosen to a Professional Bowl regardless of his accomplishments on the sector. That is partially because of most of his success coming within the playoffs after voting concluded. On the finish of the day, each workforce’s aim is to win the Tremendous Bowl. And with out Edelman, it’s laborious to say whether or not or not the Patriots would have seen the success they did.

Edelman ends his profession with 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 touchdowns whereas including one other 2,612 return yards and 4 touchdowns. Together with New England’s additions made in free company, they may flip to the 2021 NFL Draft to seek out his successor.

7) Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints, 2006

A seventh-round select of Hofstra, Marques Colston discovered prompt success with the New Orleans Saints, scoring 8 touchdowns with 1,038 yards in his rookie season. Taking part in 10 seasons, Colston generated six 1,000-yard seasons and 9,759 complete receiving yards.

6) Donald Driver, WR, Inexperienced Bay Packers, 1999

Because the Packers’ main receiver, Donald Driver posted 1,000-yard seasons seven occasions. He nonetheless holds the information for profession receiving yards (10,137) and receptions (729) in Inexperienced Bay. Driver was a four-time Professional Bowler and a member of the Tremendous Bowl XLV-winning workforce.

5) Joe Schmidt, LB, Detroit Lions, 1953

Taking part in 13 years, Joe Schmidt loved an unimaginable profession with the Lions culminating in a visit to Canton in 1966. Schmidt was a 10-time Professional Bowler and an eight-time All-Professional choice. The NFL Defensive MVP in 1953 and 1957, Schmidt was named to the NFL Nineteen Fifties All-Decade Group and the NFL a hundredth Anniversary All-Time Group.

4) Jim Ringo, C, Inexperienced Bay Packers, 1953

Jim Ringo led the Inexperienced Bay Packers’ offensive line underneath Vince Lombardi to seize his first two championships. Ringo was a 10-time Professional Bowler and six-time All-Professional choice. A member of the NFL’s All-Nineteen Sixties Group, Ringo was enshrined into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in 1981.

3) Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos 1990

Fairly presumably the best tight finish within the Nineties, Shannon Sharpe was integral within the Denver Broncos’ success, resulting in back-to-back Tremendous Bowl victories. He was a Professional Bowler from 1992-1998 and retired because the NFL’s all-time chief in receiving yards by a good finish. Sharpe went on to win a 3rd Tremendous Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and was a member of the NFL’s All-Nineties Group.

2) Bo Jackson, RB, Oakland Raiders, 1987

One of many best athletes of all-time, Bo Jackson was a monster on the sector. Winner of the 1985 Heisman Trophy, Jackson was initially the No. 1 total decide in 1986 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers however selected to play baseball for the Kansas Metropolis Royals. He was then chosen the next season by the Raiders within the seventh spherical. Though accidents shortened his profession, Jackson is the one athlete to be named an all-star in two completely different sports activities.

1) Larry Wilson, S, St. Louis Cardinals, 1960

A member of the NFL’s All-Nineteen Sixties and Seventies groups, Larry Wilson was named to the NFL’s a hundredth Anniversary All-Time Group in 2019. Named to eight-straight Professional Bowls over a nine-year interval, Wilson was an All-Professional from 1966 to 1970. He was enshrined in Canton in 1978 after a 13-year profession with the Cardinals.

