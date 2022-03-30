Where does Moon Knight fit into the MCU?

While we haven’t seen the full slate of episodes yet, it doesn’t look like Spector is going to page any Avengers who happen to be around for help. Moon Knight Seems to be a fairly self-contained show at this point – but that’s not to say that Spector/Grant/Khonshu won’t find their way down the line anywhere else in the MCU.

Executive producer Grant Curtis tells gecko’s den Due to the wide range of vocals in the series itself, they feel there is a reason for the character(s) to work in the larger mythology.

“We have an action-adventure, globetrotting aspect tonight,” Curtis explains. “We have the scary side, the scary side – things collide at night” Moon Knight, We have comedy, we have intensity…