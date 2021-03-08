Where is Deadpool’s epic epic epic game in Fortnite chapter 2 season 2? | sport

Fortnite’s latest addition to the game, Deadpool, has more to offer to the community than just Fortnite skins. Apparently, there is a lot of learning to be done along with playing the game. Read on to find out how you can achieve this!

Loading...

Fortnite is the most popular game in the world and is famous worldwide for its innovative Battle Royal style. It also has one of the largest prize pools available for grabs in its pro tournament. Due to the growing popularity of the sport, many icons of the rap industry and many actors play the game regularly.

Loading...

The skins were first introduced to the game in late 2018 and have been a major source of income for Epic Games ever since. In addition to character skins, pickaxes, guns and vehicles, there are also custom skins for the right price. To buy a skin, you just have to buy V-Rs (in-game currency), and select the skin that falls within your budget!

Loading...

Here’s how you can find Deadpool Skin in Fortnite

Unlike traditional skins, Deadpool skin can only be accessed through the game’s weekly challenges. What’s more, the challenges are given in the game by “Deadpool’s computer” and need to be completed before the match is over.

Loading...

For example, the very first challenge involves you going to Deadpool’s underground lair and putting in your letter addressed to Epic Games. However, to reach the letter, you must be on the battle pass screen.

Loading...

Once on the battle pass screen, you need to press on the duct with the fan next to the ladder. There is a diamond-shaped marker above the duct. Upon clicking, you will be taken to Deadpool’s lair. However, the lair may be overstated. A toilet full of one year’s worth of toilet paper would be a more appropriate description!

Loading...

The letter is located at the bottom left of the screen. If you are having a hard time finding it, see “Letter to Epic” written above it.

Loading...

Read also: Team Secret’s Zay Abandons realizes the Dota 2 game, after which he realized playing with 3 account buyers