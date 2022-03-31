Where is Gary Glitter now? – Scottish flax

In 2015, Gary Glitter was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing three young girls between 1975 and 1980.

The former popstar suffered a spectacular fall from grace and is now a convicted pedophile.

Who is Gary Glitter and what were his crimes?

Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, is a former singer and convicted pedophile who is 77 years old.

Born in Banbury, Oxfordshire in 1944, he rose to fame at the age of 28, when he joined the emerging glam rock scene under the name Gary Glitter.

His songs include I’m the Leader of the Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours – and by 1975 he had sold 18 million records.

