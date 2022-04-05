Where is Ghislaine Maxwell now?

BBC Two is looking at the rise and fall of the late and disgraced media mogul, Robert Maxwell, and his family in a three-part documentary called House of Maxwell.
Beginning with Robert, a newspaper publisher whose criminal business activities were made public after his death in 1991, Doc will trace the life of a media tycoon, from being a Holocaust survivor to his multimillion-pound business. Will build up and down.
It will also look at Robert’s relationship with his daughter Ghislaine, who was arrested in July 2020 and charged with crimes of luring minors and sex trafficking of underage girls in connection with convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. went.
So, where is Ghislain now?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?
