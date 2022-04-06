‘Where is INS Vikrant fund of ₹50 crore?’ Sanjay Raut attacks BJP after ED move | Latest News India

A day after the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached the properties of the wife and two close aides of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, he on Wednesday asked BJP’s Kirit Somaiya where is the fund of ₹50 crore that he had collected from the people of Maharashtra to save the INS Vikrant. “In the 1971 war against Pakistan, the Indian Navy played a key role, including the INS Vikrant. When the situation of the INS Vikrant got bad and it got difficult to maintain, there were campaigns for turning it into a museum. There were campaigns across the country for saving the INS Vikrant. All party leaders from Maharashtra used to come to Delhi and meet the then Defence Minister AK Antony or the Prime Minister. Kirit Somaiya used to be part of the campaign,” Raut said accusing that the money…