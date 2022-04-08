Where is John Leslie now – a new career wrongfully named after rapist and celeb romance

John Leslie was one of the country’s most popular TV presenters – but his career took a toll when he found himself at the center of a media storm.

During his rise to stardom he had a succession of glamorous celebrity girlfriends, became the first Scottish host of children’s favorite Blue Peter, and co-hosted This Morning with Fern Britton.

John was a darling of TV shows at the height of his fame in 2002, but almost overnight became a border pariah and was dismissed from his job.

In her 2002 autobiography, Ulrika Jonsson claimed that she was raped by a famous TV personality in 1988 when she was 19-year-old secretary, but did not name her alleged attacker.

Journalist Matthew Wright incorrectly named John as alleged rapist Live on Air…