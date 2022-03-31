Where is Laura Kuensberg going? What is Laura Kuensberg doing next and who could replace her on BBC politics

Laura Kuensberg announced in December 2021 that she would step down from her position as the BBC’s political editor.
Born in Italy and raised in Glasgow, the 45-year-old journalist joined the BBC in 2000 as a trainee journalist and in 2009 became the public service broadcaster’s chief political correspondent.
Kuensberg has been in her role as the BBC’s political editor since July 2015 and was the first woman to be appointed to the role.
In announcing his departure from the role last year, neither Kuenssberg nor the BBC confirmed that the Scottish…
