Where is Michelle Carter now? The Girl from Plainville Story – NBC Boston

The new Hulu series “The Girl from Plainville,” which premiered Tuesday, has sparked renewed interest in the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case.

It’s been eight years since 18-year-old Conrad Roy died by suicide, and in a landmark case that garnered national attention, Carter, his girlfriend, was convicted an involuntary manslaughter charge related to his death.

The new limited series stars Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan, and explores Roy and Carter’s relationship and how the trial affected those who knew the teen.

Here’s a detailed look at the matter:

How did Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy meet?

Carter and Roy both lived in Massachusetts but met in Florida in 2012, when both were on vacation with their families.

Their relationship mainly involved …