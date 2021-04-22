WHERE IS MY DESTINY? – Character sketch.. – TMT Updates

hello Everybody!!. That is my new FF in kkb.. hope you all assist me ☺️☺️. Right here is the character sketch of my FF..I like new technology so I’ll take new technology as leads…

1.abhishek Mehra:

he works as a ceo of an organization. He’s sort and gents.he’s separated from his spouse pragya for 20 years as he thinks pragya is motive for Kiara loss of life however he realised his mistake and he lives with this guilt for these 20 years. He took one in every of his twin daughter from pragya throughout separation.

2.prachi Mehra:

she lives along with her father. She could be very sort humble and cute lady.however she hates her mom as she is provoked by aliya however her coronary heart beats for her mom despite the fact that she hates her…

3.purab:

purab is separated from disha earlier than 20 years resulting from some misunderstanding. He’s married to aliya with evil tips by aliya. He adopted a son named Aryan as he feels lonely resulting from separation from disha and sunny. He lives a proper life with aliya as he hates her.

4. Aliya Mehra:

she is evil. She made misunderstanding between disha and purab and someway succeeded in her plan and she or he married purab along with her evil tips.she retains Aryan as her personal son.she tries to make prachi in her personal character however she doesn’t change however she succeeded in frightening her towards her mom.

5.aryan:

adopted son of purab and aliya. He doesn’t find out about his mom’s evil aspect. He’s greatest good friend of ranbir and sahana. He retains prachi as his sister.

6. Sahana:

she is greatest good friend of ranbir, prachi and aryan.a naughty and chatter field. She all the time principally spends time in mehra’s home solely as she has no household. Right here sahana is orphan.

7. Pragya:

she is Abhishek spouse. She is separated from him for 20 years resulting from Abhi’s blame on her for Kiara loss of life. She lives with the hope that she reunites along with her husband. She lives with one in every of her twin daughter Rhea who she took away throughout separation from abhi.

8. Rhea:

she is nice and bubbly lady.she loves her mom lots and she or he hates her father as she is aware of that father blamed her mom throughout kiara’s loss of life by overhearing throughout pragya’s prayers. She longingly waits to fulfill her unknown twin sister. She lives along with her mother in calcutta. Shut with priya.

9. Sarita behen:

Lives with pragya and Rhea as a dadi for them. She takes care of them properly considering it as her family.she thinks pragya as her personal daughter and takes care of her properly.she even have grand daughter named priya who’ve misplaced her mom so priya too lives along with her in pragya’s home.

10. Priya:

she is brief tempered lady. She misplaced her mother and father at youthful age.so she lives along with her grandmother in pragya’s home. She thinks pragya as a mom and Rhea as her sister as they take care of her a lot.

11. Disha:

she lives with sunny individually close by new delhi. She thinks purab cheated her and is full anger on him. She turned a ceo in an organization by working onerous virtually 10 years…she thought to by no means return to new delhi at any price.

12. Kunj sunny :

he’s good-looking man in his faculty. Flirts with ladies. He’s senior for a lady named twinkle who is definitely kiara.loves his mother.he takes care of her properly.

13. Tanu:

she can also be a evil girls.she stole abhi and pragya’s daughter Kiara to avenge abhi for not contemplating her love for him.she made a state of affairs in such a means that abhi blamed pragya for kiara(pretend) loss of life.she retains Kiara as her daughter and thought to take revenge from abhi as soon as kiara finishes ger faculty. She renamed kiara as twinkle.

14. Kiara/ twinkle:

she is pragya and abhi daughter.she is unaware of it.she thinks tanu as her mother and she or he doesn’t know her actual title kiara.she is humorous and naughty lady.she has good good friend named yuvraj.she research in similar faculty the place kunj research.she is junior to kunj.she tortures tanu by means of her naughty behaviour..

15. Yuvraj:

good good friend of twinkle.

16. Ranbir kohli:

ranbir is son of pallavi and Vikram kohli.his dad is greatest good friend of Abhishek mehra.he’s greatest good friend of prachi, Aryan and sahana.he’s good particular person however turns into indignant repeatedly as he’s anger man.

17. Ranveer kohli:

he’s brother of ranbir. He’s son of pallavi and Vikram kohli. He’s strict man. He’s a ceo of an organization. He doesn’t make mates with ladies and he stays in restrict with ladies.

18.rehaan:

rehaan’s character might be coming in episodes as a twist.