WHERE IS MY DESTINY? Episode 2 – TMT Updates

occasion:

aryan is shocked seeing sahana fainted and he instantly lifts her and takes her to the room which is positioned in that occasion and makes her lie down on mattress and sees her painfully…

Aryan POV: what occurred to her instantly?? I ..I. Assume she drank the alcohol….ohh god..

aryan sits close to her and watches her after which he sprinkles water on her and she or he will get up from dizzines however sleeps instantly because of tiredness and she or he holds aryan’s arms in sleep….Aryan watches her cutely as she is sleeping cutely and he tries to take his hand from sahana however he couldn’t as she is sleeping peacefully holding his arms tightly….

Aryan POV: ohh noo..she is sleeping holding my hand..what I’ll do now? I couldn’t telephone ranbir additionally now….then I may even sit hear until sahana wakes up and take her to her home then …

pondering this aryan sits close to sahana with out taking his hand from sahana’s maintain and sees her cute sleep…

aryan POV: how cutely she is sleeping?? I’ve by no means seen her cuteness until now however now I can see her cuteness and I really feel as if to hug her as she is extra cuter than infants…

pondering this aryan smiles seeing sahana and instantly he will get shocked as sahana begins to scream in her sleep….

Sahana (in sleep): please…please don’t come close to me..I..I’ll kill you.. you already killed my mom father and my cute brother..and should you co..come close to me then I received’t spare you pleeease…please depart me….aaaaahhhhh

aryan will get shocked seeing her scream..

aryan POV: what’s she screaming?? She advised me that she resides together with her mother and pop close by however why is she screaming in dream like this??..I..I believe it’s only a dream…

instantly sahana will get extra scared in her dream and will get up with scare and hugs aryan and cries….

aryan : what occurred sahana? Please calm down…it’s only a dream…

sahana breaks the hug and sees aryan emotionally..

Sahana POV: no aryan..it’s not only a dream.. no matter it confirmed in my dream is true….however i couldn’t say to you…. as a result of if I say then additionally, you will land in bother…I’ve to bear my ache myself…..I don’t need you or any of my buddies to know my ugly previous and get into bother…….

pondering this sahana hugs aryan emotionally…

Aryan : is thee any drawback?

Sahana: no..it was simply an horrible dream…

telling this sahana sleeps in aryan’s shoulder itself and Aryan makes her lie down and he will get pulled by sahana’s hand when he was about to rise up and he sees once more sahana sleeping holding his hand and so with out disturbing her sleep he sits close to her and instantly he too falls asleep close to her…..

and somebody takes picture of them (the identical one who took video of their intimate dance) and smiles….

THE SCENE FREEZES….

ranbir and prachi searches for aryan and sahana and so they get drained and prachi will get anxious for them…

Prachi: ranbir..iam scared whether or not they have landed in any bother..

ranbir: don’t fear..I believe they’d have went out for any function…

Prachi: no ranbir.aryan would by no means go with out telling me…

ranbir thinks…

Ranbir: then..we’ll do one factor…

Prachi: what?

Ranbir: we are going to exit and search…could also be they’d be there close by…

Prachi: okay..

each goes exterior…

Ranbir: prachi..you search them that’s aspect and I’ll search them this aspect okay?

Prachi: okay..

Ranbir: however watch out whereas looking out them..

Prachi : okay…

each goes in separate route and searches them whereas prachi with out figuring out something she enters into rowdy’s manufacturing unit as she thinks that additionally as occasion venue…

Prachi POV: Why this space is darkish? I believe that is additionally a celebration venue solely…

however instantly she is maintain by some goon and she or he will get scared…

Prachi shouts: depart me..please depart me..

Goon shouts: it’s you who got here right here…how dare you?? You’re a thief..now you received’t go from right here until you get punished from me..

prachi will get scared…

prachi: i..I mistakingly got here right here..please depart me…please..

Goon: how may I depart you? If I depart you then you’ll inform us to police as we’re hiding and doing unlawful enterprise right here with out figuring out to police and you’d have seen it proper?

prachi will get shocked..

Prachi shouts: I dint know that you’re frauds and goons till now however you your self advised that you’re doing unlawful enterprise….

goon will get shocked…

Goon POV: I believed this fool have watched us secretly and took our secrets and techniques however iam fool as I actually blurted the reality…I mustn’t depart her now or elase will probably be an enormous drawback…

pondering this he holds prachi tightly and takes her inside and pushes her and goals gun at her…

goon: I received’t spare you should you attempt to escape….

telling this goon ties her arms and legs and closes her mouth with tape…whereas prachi cries…

THE SCENE FREEZES…

roadside:

twinkle and yuvraj had enjoyable time after which…

Yuvraj: shall I depart you in school?

Twinkle: okay..thanks..

Yuvraj: no thanks and sorries in friendship alright?

Twinkle: okay mr.police..

twinkle smiles and sits with yuvraj in his bike and he takes her to her school…

lastly yuvraj leaves twinkle in school and waves bye and he leaves…

yuvraj goes in his bike to his station and instantly he will get telephone ring and he stops the bike and picks it…

Yuvraj: whats up shivam..is there any information to inform me?

Shivam (constable): sure sir..

Yuvraj: what’s it?

shivam: sir..a lady drove the automotive in drunken state and she or he had hit a guys automotive and that man received injured and the lady fainted…

yuvraj is shocked…

Yuvraj: you then take them to hospital and we are going to arrest that lady after she will get aware…

Shivam: however sir..she is a lady..how will you arrest a lady?

Yuvraj: legislation is legislation…it’s implied on people solely and so they dint specify specifically for males’s…so we’ve got to arrest for her crime work…

Shivam: okay sir..so I’ll take her and that man to hospital and also you attain there sir..

Yuvraj: okay..I’ll come to hospital…

so shivam takes that man and the lady to hospital and admits them whereas yuvraj comes there and will get shocked seeing that lady..

shivam: sir..what occurred? Why you might be shocked seeing that lady?

Yuvraj: this is identical lady who stole jewels from completely different outlets TMT and I noticed her in one of many digital camera in a store and we have been attempting hint this lady solely…

shivam is shocked..

Shivam: then our work grew to become simple now…we don’t want to go looking her and she or he herself got here to us…

Yuvraj: sure..this lady is spoilt brat I believe..she is stealing and ingesting too…

Shivam: sure…we must always lock her for a 12 months atleast…then solely she’s going to change…

instantly that lady will get aware and she or he sees the police and will get scared… yuvraj sees her waking and goes close to her…

yuvraj: whats your title miss.prison?

Lady(in scared tone): av..Avni..

Yuvraj: your title is sweet however you might be so dangerous and prison…

avni worries…

avni POV: ohh..no what did I do?did this police discovered about my stealings??

Yuvraj shouts: the place are you misplaced? I do know you stole from many outlets for 20 days..and now you’ve gotten drunk and drove the automotive and had made accident of one other individual…

avni is shocked…

Avni: sir…

Yuvraj: don’t attempt to inform any purpose.. as a result of there received’t be any purpose for stealing and ingesting…now you might be below arrest miss.prison Avni..

tellung this he reveals handcuffs to Avni..

avni cries seeing {the handcuffs}…she remembers the rationale for her doings..

FB IS SHOWN:

avni’s mom is kidnapped by a man named vidyut and it’s identified by Avni and she or he goes to vidyut and pleads..

Avni: why are you doing this?? What would you like?? Please depart my mom please…

vidyut laughs seeing her plead and he holds her hair tightly which supplies heavy ache to Avni..

Avni shouts in ache: aaaahh..please depart me…(Avni cries in ache)..

vidyut shouts: shut up…if you would like your mom it’s important to hearken to me alright??

avni nods in concern of shedding her mom..

Avni POV : I already misplaced papa..now I don’t wish to lose my mumma too so I’ll do no matter he says….

Vidyut: it’s important to deliver rs.1 lakh TMT until the day I say you to cease…should you fail to deliver then you will note your mom as useless individual…

avni will get shocked…

Avni: how can I deliver 1 lakh TMT? If I work in an enormous firm additionally they’ll give 1 lakh per 30 days solely however how can I deliver TMT??

vidyut holds Avni tightly and pushes her down and..

Vidyut: I dint inform you to work and convey..I simply advised you to deliver 1 lakh TMT..you may deliver it by stealing jewels within the store…

avni will get shocked and cries…

avni : please inform me every other work I’ll do it however don’t inform me to steal..please..I received’t develop into dangerous…please…

vidyut laughs seeing her plead..

Vidyut: you may solely save your mum by turning into dangerous otherwise you if you wish to be good then lose your mum…select your higher possibility…

Avni cries: please…

Vidyut: don’t attempt to plead ..For those who plead once more then I’ll order the goons to kill your mum..

vidyut acts to telephone the goons however Avni stops him..

Avni (with heartbroken): okay..I’ll do it..however please don’t hurt my mum…

Vidyut: now solely your an excellent youngster pricey…hear rigorously TMT it’s important to deliver 1 lakh fully and should you deliver much less then it’s best to face the punishment of mine after which no matter you do it should not identified to police and it’s best to use your mind and steal jewels with out figuring out to police understood?

avni nods her head in concern…

Vidyut: the..should you attempt to deliver police right here then I will go to station however you’ll lose your mom as I’ve saved your mom distant with the goons and they’re going to kill her even when I went to jail….

avni turns into unhappy and nods her head in concern of shedding her mom…so she does as vidyut says and she or he steals jewels and brings him 1 lakh TMT and sooner or later she brings 95 thousand as she couldn’t steal for 1 lakh….

Avni (in concern): sir..iam sorry I couldn’t get 1 lakh right this moment alone..please forgive me sir…

vidyut turns into offended…

vidyut holds Avni tightly and slaps her onerous…whereas Avni cries…

Avni: sir…

Vidyut: I already advised you not to do that mistake now you accomplished it…see what your going to face now…

avni cries in concern…

vidyut holds avni’s hair and he take wine bottle after which he makes Avni open her mouth and pours wine in her mouth and Avni tries to push him however holds her tightly and pours complete wind bottle in her mouth and pushes her away….

Vidyut shouts: should you do that mistake once more then subsequent time I’ll make you drink 2 bottles wine….

vidyut laughs seeing her….whereas Avni goes and drives her automotive in drunken state..

FB ends…

Avni POV: If I inform this to police then they’ll go and arrest vidyut however I don’t know the place he saved my mom and so I can’t inform the reality to police as vidyut can kill my mother if police arrests him as police can’t attain to my mom’s place and save her….

Yuvraj: shivam… arrest her and convey to station…

Shivam: sure sir…

shivam arrests Avni and takes her to station and places her in jail…

whereas Avni worries in jail…

THE SCENE FREEZES…

pragya home in calcutta:

pragya and Sarita behen have went out whereas Rhea and priya get pleasure from themselves chatting with one another…

Rhea: I miss my twin sister…I hope I’ll see her quickly…

priya: you will note her quickly…I’ll pray for it..

Rhea: thanks..iam joyful that you just’re there for me…or else I might have develop into mad…

Priya: I’ll all the time there for you as a result of iam your sister too..

each smiles one another and instantly Rhea thinks one thing..

Rhea: one minute wait..I’ll take my candies and are available…

Priya: what do you’ve gotten chocolate??

Rhea: sure..

Priya: how dare you you dint inform me about it…

Rhea: as a result of if I advised you you then would have emptied the chocolate by now…

Priya makes aface ..

Priya: now I would like that chocolate…

Rhea: no probability…

priya will get offended…she goes quick to take chocolate first however Rhea pulls her and makes her fall down..and she or he runs…however priya throws pillows on her and makes her fall down….

Priya: I received’t allow you to take that chocolate simply…

Rhea: I received’t allow you to eat that chocolate…

each begins to struggle with one another whereas pragya and Sarita behen comes there and will get shocked…

Paragya shouts: Rhea…what are you doing?

rhea and priya stops combating and appears them…

Rhea: mother..I simply advised that I wnat chocolate…

Priya: it’s not truthful pragya aunty…I too need it…

pragya and Sarita behen laughs..

Pragya: ohh..you guys are combating only for chocolate huh??

Rhea: sure mother..

instantly pragya feels coronary heart ache and she or he faints down which shocks Sarita behen, Rhea and priya…

THE SCENE FREEZES..