The long-awaited trailer for the movie version of “Where the Crowdads Sing” is out.

“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones is featured in the adaptation of Delia Owens’ hit 2018 novel. Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina” is shown in the trailer.

Edgar-Jones plays Kya, a girl abandoned by her family to fend for themselves in a North Carolina swamp. As she leads a private life, she falls in love with a local boy, who is accused of murder.

