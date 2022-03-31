Where to Buy Dragons Den: Pretty Mama, Pipesnug, Gasam Drinks, Citymass and Bambino Clay Crayons

tonight’s episode Dragon’s Den There wasn’t much drama on the left side of the screen, but we did take a look at a bunch of products trying to solve some real-world problems.

Perhaps it wasn’t the most interesting association of businesses in the world, but the Dragons nonetheless gave entrepreneurs a good grilling and supported two out of five businesses seen on screen.

This evening, we saw the intimidating five question the founders of several start-ups, including a maternity clothing brand, a champagne cocktail drinks company, and an innovative start-up production seals for Wall Pipe. We also saw dragons color in beautiful pictures with clay crayons and think long and hard about digital access.

For those of you who missed last week’s episode and a…