where to buy the console this Tuesday? Live stocks





PLAYSTATION 5. The days continue and look alike on the planet Playstation 5. The console only appears periodically on certain sites. Here’s our usual inventory update.

[Mis à jour le 22 mars 2022 à 17h58] It’s hard to imagine when the Playstation 5 was released a little less than a year and a half ago that it would still be just as difficult to find it in stock in 2022. Only here, the coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the the home console market, hitting their production hard in particular due to the slowdown in the production of semiconductor metals. For the consumer, this translates into constant monitoring of the evolution of stocks on the web and in stores, to be among the first to validate a basket that could disappear in a few minutes. To help you in this rather complicated quest, here is all the information and advice necessary for the good purchase of a PS5, including the evolution of stocks just below:

Our update on PS5 stocks from Tuesday, March 22:

The PS5 appeared early this morning in full-bodied packs (1000 to 2100 €) at Veepee, packs may still be available given their price and content.

The PS5 appeared early this morning in full-bodied packs (1000 to 2100 €) at Veepeepacks may still be available given their price and content. 10h26 : We could well find the PS5 at Micromania and Amazon this week.

We could well find the PS5 at Micromania and Amazon this week. 10h00: The PS5 is long overdue. However, it can be found used and at a high price on the site. Rakuten.

As you will have understood, more than ever, the Playstation 5 is coveted by many buyers. It is therefore necessary to know some tips in order to be able to make your purchase safely and as quickly as possible. Indeed, stocks are so limited that the rule of first come first served has become the rule for each restocking. You can learn some techniques and tips to optimize your time to make your purchase as quickly as possible in the slideshow below. You will find 10 essential tips for PS5 purchases on the web and on certain sites in particular.

If it is extremely complicated to obtain a used PS5, it is still possible to move towards the purchase of used consoles. But beware, this very particular market, due to the prices offered by resellers on sites such as Rakuten. Indeed, the value of next-gen consoles like the PS5 has never been higher, due to their rarity. It is therefore not uncommon to find the console around 700 to 800 euros new, although some offers may be more affordable. The original price of the console is €499.99 for the Standard version, and €399.99 for the Digital version.