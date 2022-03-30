Where To Buy The Hosts’ Stylish Pajama Set – The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The 2022 Oscars were anything but snooze-worthy. From heartfelt acceptance speeches from Troy Kotsur, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBos to Apple’s historic Best Picture win, last night had no shortage of memorable moments to wow audiences. coda, And of course, the jaw-dropping slap was heard around the world.

There were plenty of flashy red carpet looks at the 94th Academy Awards too – think HER’s sleek Chartreuse Carolina Herrera dress, Timothée Chalamet’s shirtless beaded suit by Louise…