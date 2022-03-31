Where to See the House of the Dragon Australia

Matt Smith joins an all-star cast in House of the Dragon. binge

who will act in dragon house,

The project includes a star-studded ensemble cast, starring Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Matt Smith, best known for his role as The Doctor doctor who and Prince Philip Inn Crown, will star as Viserys’ younger brother Damon Targaryen. Described as a unique warrior and a dragonrider, Damon has the true blood of a dragon, as did Daenerys and Jon Snow.

The lead actors will be joined by Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans (K). Notting Hill fame!).