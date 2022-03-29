Where to watch England vs Ivory Coast on TV: start time for channels, live streams and international friendly

Gareth Southgate will once again experiment with his side as England take on Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium this evening.

England will face Ivory Coast in another international friendly this evening (Tuesday 29 March) after beating Switzerland 2-1 in Saturday’s match at Wembley.

The Three Lions are now just months away from the 2022 World Cup, which will take place in Qatar this winter.

Southgate will use this opportunity to experiment with their line-up and formation, as they did against Switzerland, to find out some important questions about their squad and strategy for the upcoming World Cup.