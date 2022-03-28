Where to watch it online? What is this about?

The Worst Person in the World is a film that is both bright and smart. It’s a funny story with lots of jokes, which only adds to the dramatic significance of the film. In the film industry, director Joachim Trier brought into existence the brilliant screenplay he co-wrote with Eskil Vogt. The worst person in the world is charming, soulful, and surprisingly memorable.

The Worst Person in the World is a modern comedy-drama based on the search for love and purpose in urban Oslo. Over the course of four years, it follows Julie (Renate Reinsway) as she explores the stormy seas of her love life and tries to figure out her professional path, forcing her to take a critical look. is who he really is.

Joachim Trier’s tragic rom-com The Worst Person in the World also…