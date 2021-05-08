Where To Watch Online, Cast, and Story Explained!

Good news for the fans of Aspirants who are eagerly waiting to watch the next episode of the Youtube-based mini-series. The series is already popular amongst the youth and they desperately want to watch it on their phone and PC screens. The series is streaming on TVF (The Viral Fever) and one of the24 web series which is this platform has released. The series has followed the story of the students who are preparing for the Civil services exams. The series is focusing on the lives of these aspirants.

TVF Aspirants Episode 5 Season Finale

The fans are eagerly searching for the details of this episode and to make their curiosity over we are present with all relevant details of this series. This fifth episode of this mini web series is the final episode which means with this episode the show will be winding up and the series is releasing today 8th May 2021 on Youtube. The series has been colossally rated by viewers around the world on IMDB and received the ranked an astonishing 9.7/10.

Star Cast of Aspirants

Naveen Kasturia who played the role of Abhilash

Shivankit Parihar who played the role of Gurpreet Singh/Guri

Abhilash Thapliyal who played the role of Shwetketu Jha / SK

Sunny Hinduja who played the role of Sandeep

Namita Dubey who played the role of Dhairya

Nupur Nagpal who played the role of Pragati

Kuljeet Singh who played the role of Walia Uncle

Bijou Thaangjam who played the role of Pema Rijiju

Storyline of Aspirants

The genre of the series is based on comedy and drama and the story revolves around the three friends, Guri, Sk, and Abhilash who are staying in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar as this place is the hub of the aspirants who are preparing for the UPSC examination. The series is created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and constructed under the banner of Contagious Online Media Network.

Release Date Of Aspirants And Reviews

The series is already released on the Youtube channel on 8th May 2021 and within seven hours the series received 5,094,522 views with 674k likes. The series is released with the caption “IAS Abhilash Sharma is dealing when the past meets the present. What changes things are changes for Abhilash? Will “the tripod” find its lost balance? After watching the views we can imagine that the series is highly appreciated by the audiences and they are giving love to this series.