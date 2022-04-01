Where Was Harry Styles’ As It Was Music Video Filmed?

Harry Styles sent fans pulses racing (Picture: Erskine Records Ltd / Sony Music)

Harry Styles has released a blissed-out music video for his new synth-pop sound-of-the-summer song As It Was, and it goes without saying that his fans have a lot of questions about it. .

Since establishing himself as a solo artist following his time in the boyband One Direction, 28-year-old Harry, who is now dating 38-year-old actress Olivia Wilde, has easily stepped into his new role.

This latest offering dropped on April 1, and in it the superstar can be seen stunning in an eye-catching red sequined jumpsuit that matches her painted nails.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is then joined by a female partner, wearing a blue sequined jumpsuit, which is constantly being pulled away…