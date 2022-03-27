Where’s the Sofawatch Sofa in the ITV Show Ant & December’s Saturday Night Takeaway?

Fleur East usually finds himself standing in a mysterious place with a rainbow lighting up the sky and it is up to the audience to look out of their windows and work out where the rainbow is.

Those who think they know where it is should travel to that place quickly if they want to arrive with a chance to win ‘Takeaway Getaway’.

In tonight’s episode, the show’s takeaway rainbow segment was absent but Fleur was not.

It’s finally time for What’s in the Show Shoe! I Join @antanddec Tonight at 7 PM on ITV and STV for all the entertainment! I #saturdaynighttakeaway pic.twitter.com/gtvttWgUQ6 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) 26 March 2022

She returned to the show with Sofawatch, a similar concept in which members of the public must find…