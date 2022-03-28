Which baldness does his wife have?

Required Unhappy with joke about his wife’s hair loss, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia areata, also known as alopecia areata, is characterized by hair loss, usually in round patches, and it occurs randomly on the scalp, face, or body.

Food is an important factor in maintaining healthy hair: Limiting refined sugars and saturated fats and favoring foods rich in zinc, magnesium, iron, vitamins A and B, and antioxidants is recommended.

This is a stunning image of this 94th Oscars edition that took place last night in Los Angeles… and it’s not cinema!

After Chris Rock…