Which baldness does his wife have?

Required
- Unhappy with joke about his wife’s hair loss, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage
- Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia areata, also known as alopecia areata, is characterized by hair loss, usually in round patches, and it occurs randomly on the scalp, face, or body.
- Food is an important factor in maintaining healthy hair: Limiting refined sugars and saturated fats and favoring foods rich in zinc, magnesium, iron, vitamins A and B, and antioxidants is recommended.
This is a stunning image of this 94th Oscars edition that took place last night in Los Angeles… and it’s not cinema!
After Chris Rock…