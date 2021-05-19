1. When is International Family Day celebrated?

a. 10 May

B 15 May

C. 12 May

D. 13 May

answer. B

2. What is the theme of International Family Day this year?

a. Family in development: Copenhagen and Beijing +25

Families in B Development: Kovid 19

C. Family and new technologies

D. Family in epidemic

answer. C

3. Choose the correct statement about International Family Day:

1. The World Health Organization had announced to celebrate this day in 1989.

2. The United Nations General Assembly suggested to celebrate May 15 as International Family Day.

A. 1 only

B only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D None of these

answer. C

4. Who gave the word ‘United Nations’?

A. Abraham Lincoln

B. Franklin D. Rooseway Consultant

C. Winston Churchill

De truman

answer. B

5. When and how many representatives signed the United Nations Charter?

A. On June 26, 1945 by 50 countries

B. July 15, 1945 by 48 countries

C. 48 by 48 countries on June 15, 1945

D. by 26 countries on July 26, 1945

answer. a

6. Which country could not attend the conference but later signed the United Nations Charter to become the 51st member state?

A. Norway

B Poland

C germany

D. India

answer. B

7. Which of the following statements is / are included in the purpose of the United Nations?

1. Maintaining international peace and security

2. To develop friendly relations between nations on the basis of respect for the principle of equal rights.

A. 1 only

B only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D None of these

answer. C

8. When is World Telecom and Information Society Day celebrated?

A. 17 May May

B 20 may

C. 19 May

D. None of these

answer. a

9. What is another name for Bombay Blood Group?

a. Hh blood group

B. Race’s blood group

C. RBC Blood Group

D. None of these

answer. a

10. Which blood group is called a universal donor?

A blood type a

B blood type b

C. Blood type AB

D. Blood group O

answer. D