Which book is Bridgerton season 2 based on?

Dearest Reader: Season 2 of Bridgeton has finally arrived on Netflix, with the period drama turning its attention to the franchise’s second love story: Anthony Bridgeton.
Sex Education’s Simone Ashley and Alex Ryder’s character Chandran join the Bridgeton cast to play sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma – the latest arrival on the London debutante scene who finds herself in a love triangle with the eldest Bridgerton brother. get trapped.
While we know that Season 1 was based on the first book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series The Duke and I, Season 2 is based on which book? And how different is the TV show from the original source material?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Bridgeton books that inspired Season 2 — otherwise, check out…