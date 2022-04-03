Which channel is Birmingham City vs West Brom on? Start times, how-tos and team news

Adam Reich celebrates his last-gasp draw in a 2-2 draw at Bristol City

Two wins and two draws from the last four matches have given Albion fans a glimmer of hope in and around the play-offs as the final week of the league campaign begins.

Steve Bruce would have a realistic outlook on his play-off chances, knowing he would have to win most of his remaining eight appearances.

The start of that final eight run-in is a short trip to St Andrews, which will face the struggling Birmingham City side of Lee Boyer.

Poor form has seen the Blues slip to 19th place in the table, but are safe with a 14-point buffer on teams below them in the relegation places.