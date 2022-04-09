Which channel is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tago on tonight? How to Watch, Buy Boxing Fight of 2022

Ryan Garcia is back!

On April 9, inside The Alamodome in Texas, Garcia faces Emmanuel Tago. The match will be on catchweight.

Garcia made his debut in 2016. His last fight was in January 2021, defeating Luke Campbell via TKO to win the interim WBC Lightweight title. He was to fight Javier Fortuna in April 2021, but has not struggled to work on his mental health. Garcia will undergo hand surgery, set to return last November.

Before returning to the ring, Garcia left Eddie Reynoso’s team to be with Joe Goossen.

Tago made his professional debut in 2004. After losing his first fight, Tago went on to win 32 in a row. A former IBO Lightweight Champion, Tago once defended the title. His last fight was defeating Mason Maynard with a majority in November 2020.