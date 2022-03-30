Which channel to watch Morocco – DRC: Return match?

Under the leadership of Achraf Hakimi of Paris, Morocco is in a good position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, the Moroccans will have to focus against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has a very experienced team with players such as Cedric Bakambu, Diemersi Mobokani and Yannick Bolasi. Will Morocco be able to qualify for the second consecutive World Cup? Where and when to see Morocco – Dr Congo?