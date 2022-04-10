Which Horses Died at the Grand National 2022 in Entry?

We earn a commission for products purchased through certain links in this article.

Noble Yachts won the world’s most famous horse race and overtook race-favorite Any Second Now as millions flocked to the return of the Randox Grand National 2022 on Saturday.

And while 40 horses made the 174th Grand National debut, it has been confirmed that one of the runners has tragically passed away from Dychroma.

Soon after the race it was reported that all the horses had been safely returned to the stables, but it was later confirmed that Diskorama – who had been pulled over with an injury at the 13th fence – was left lame. Was.

Discord’s trainer Brian Cooper took to Twitter…