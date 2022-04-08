Which is the flavor that Argentines choose the most?

According to a study conducted by Apis, empanadas are the third most consumed food in Argentina and the most-chosen flavor of meat by Argentina, with 28 percent, followed by ham and cheese loaded with 20 percent. Is. Place the chicken empanada in the third and the third with 17 percent.

further down the podium, he was selected with 9 percent Onion and CheeseOf Candidate with 7 percent, similar to spicy meat, 6 percent for vegetables, for 4 percent Hamita, and in the end that roquefor with 2 percent.

“Historically, empanadas have been consumed since the Spaniards brought them to America, who came to them through the Arabs, and today we are taking them back to Europe,” he said.