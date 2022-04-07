Which Kinder products are recalled?

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the Kinder Surprise Egg recall has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The extended recall follows 20 grams of eggs or three-packs of eggs, which are being recalled on the Monday before a date between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

The UK Health Protection Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have been infected with salmonella in a treatment-linked outbreak.

The recall now applies to 20 g eggs or three-packs of eggs, with the best date of all being 7 October 2022, the 100 g Kinder Surprise pack with the best date between 20 April 2022 and 21 August 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs…