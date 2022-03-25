Which Lloyds banks are closing down? The branches affected

We earn a commission for products purchased through certain links in this article.

Just hours after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that he was waiving income tax by 1p and slashing fuel charges to help cover the cost of living, Lloyds Banking Group announced it had closed 60 branches. Have planned to close, and customers are wondering which Lloyds Bank is closing?

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, is set to close 60 of its branches – leading to 124 job losses. The closure comes on the back of the closure of NatWest Bank and HSBC, which announced it was closing 69 of its branches.

Due to its changing…