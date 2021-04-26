Which Position Are the Packers Most Likely to Use Their First Pick On in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is just a few days away and the large query on the minds of most Packers followers is what place will the group handle first this yr? A yr in the past, the Packers shocked everyone once they traded as much as choose quarterback Jordan Love within the first spherical.

This yr, the Packers don’t have any pressing wants however they’ve a number of areas that actually want addressing whether or not it’s depth for this season or to seize a participant who could be groomed to begin in 2022 or 2023.

Here’s a have a look at which positions the Packers are most probably to deal with with their first decide on this yr’s draft, which is at the moment scheduled to be 29th total.

Defensive Line

Why They Might Use the First Decide Right here:

That is an apparent group want with Kenny Clark being the one excellent participant at this place. The Pack is hoping Kingsley Keke can develop right into a extra constant participant however there’s a particular have to improve the inside defensive position and has been for a number of seasons.

Why They Might Not Use the First Decide Right here:

There aren’t a variety of gamers worthy of a primary spherical decide on this yr’s draft. This truth might lower each methods. Christian Barmore of Alabama is taken into account the most effective of a mediocre bunch at this place and he’s very inexperienced. The Packers might have to succeed in to choose a participant within the first spherical right here. Historically, in addition they don’t worth inside defensive position as a lot as different positions and could also be keen to attend until later within the draft to deal with this space of want.

Inside Linebacker

Why They Might Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

That is additionally an space that wants extra depth and lacks a real impression participant. The starters at the moment are second-year males Kamal Martin and Krys Barnes. Each flashed potential and made their share of rookie errors final season. Neither has but to be a distinction maker like Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David and Devin White. Depth is a priority as a result of neither Oren Burks nor Ty Summers has proven they’ll get the job executed if pressed into prolonged motion on protection.

Why They Might Not Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

The Packers have additionally not emphasised this place as a lot as others and should proceed to search for assist later within the draft. Martin was a fifth-round decide a yr in the past whereas Barnes was an undrafted free agent.

There are a handful of gamers the Packers might look to make use of their first spherical decide on, led by Zaven Collins of Tulsa, Kentucky’s Jamin Davis and Nick Bolton of Missouri.

This isn’t the deepest space of the draft however assist can nonetheless be had within the center or later rounds.

Vast Receiver

Why They Might Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

The Packers presently don’t have any huge receivers underneath contract for the 2022 season though negotiations are reportedly ongoing on an extension with Davante Adams.

Behind Adams on the depth chart are a number of good position gamers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard and Devin Funchess however no true impression receivers.

There are a number of gifted gamers worthy of the 29th choice together with Rashod Bateman of Minnesota, LSU’s Terrance Marshall, Kadarius Toney of Florida and Rondale Moore of Purdue. There’s undoubtedly a necessity for depth and somebody who can step in and begin in 2022 relying on who the Packers signal to a brand new deal earlier than then.

Why They Might Not Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

The Packers have a historical past of choosing high quality receivers within the second and third rounds like Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, Adams and Antonio Freeman. Extra lately, the Packers added three receivers within the 2018 draft however none earlier than the fourth spherical.

The draft is deep at this place and because the Packers will not be searching for a WR1, they could be tempted to deal with the place later within the draft considering they should handle different areas first.

Offensive Line

Why They Might Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

The Packers misplaced heart Corey Linsley through free company, the one starter from 2020 who left the group (Christian Kirksey wasn’t a starter by the top of the season). Whereas gamers like Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick are versatile and might play a number of positions, there’s nonetheless an open place alongside the road and it’s not clear who Matt LaFleur will plug in the place.

David Bakhtiari can be anticipated to overlook the beginning of the 2021 season as he continues to rehab the season-ending knee damage he suffered in December.

Lane Taylor left through free company and the Packers launched Rick Wagner, so depth is actually a priority though the Packers did draft three inside linemen late within the 2020 draft to deal with the road’s inside depth.

Gamers like Tevin Jenkins of Oklahoma State, Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg and Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech are all prospects late within the first spherical or early within the second.

Why They Might Not Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

The Packers have executed an ideal job of discovering starters on the third day of the draft at this place together with Linsley (5th spherical), Bakhtiari (4th spherical) and T.J. Lang (4th spherical). They could proceed that philosophy once more this yr.

If Bakhtiari is able to go sooner than anticipated the necessity right here might not be as nice.

There’s additionally depth at this place within the draft so the Packers really feel they’ll fill a lower than rapid want just a little later within the draft.

Cornerback

Why They Might Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

Anyone who watched the NFC Championship Recreation noticed the Packers points at cornerback particularly on the late landing the Bucs scored simply earlier than the half. Kevin King was re-signed however it’s on a one-year, prove-it contract that signifies he’s unlikely to be the long-term resolution on the place.

Jaire Alexander is the undisputed CB1 with Chandon Sullivan the most probably nickel again, however there are depth points right here and no long-term solutions at CB2.

There are many high quality choices for the Packers late within the first spherical at this place. Caleb Farley may very well be an ideal participant if he will get a clear invoice of well being, Greg Newsome II, Asante Samuel, Jr. and Jaycee Horn are all high quality gamers who might improve this key place.

The Packers worth the cornerback place and have been making an attempt to deal with it early within the draft with combined outcomes to this point. Alexander has been an impressive decide however King, Josh Jackson, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins have all been lower than stellar.

Why They Might Not Use the First Spherical Decide Right here:

There’s nice depth at this place within the draft and Gutekunst might really feel like he can commerce again or wait at this place earlier than addressing it. The participant the Packers decide in all probability received’t have to be prepared to begin till 2022 so this isn’t considered as an instantaneous want.

The damage historical past of lots of the highly-rated gamers may additionally scare Gute off relying on what the medical experiences should say.

Nonetheless, cornerback is the most probably place the Packers handle first within the 2021 NFL Draft.

