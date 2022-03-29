The Devils, who don’t have time to play against Ireland, should be able to capitalize on their chance on Tuesday.

TookAlgium will face Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening for their second friendly in four days. After a 2-2 draw in Ireland on Saturday, Roberto Martínez’s men are expected to win this time so as not to end this international break on a bad note.

In a press conference, the national coach confirmed one thing about his base XI: Matz Sales will be among the poles. For the rest, he noted “minor adjustments”, specifying that he intended to use the six changes at his disposal during the match.