Which Sibling Will Get the Next Love Story?

You don’t need to subscribe to Lady Whistledown’s gossip column to know that “Bridgeton” isn’t over. The hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels has already been renewed through season four, with season two premiering on March 25.

Thanks to the blueprints Quinn’s novels provide, it’s possible to make educated guesses about the plot of the upcoming third season.

Like the books, each season of “Bridgeton” follows the romance of one of Bridgeton’s eight siblings. Aligning with the order of the books, the first season of “Bridgeton” focused on the eldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dienevar); And the second season focused on eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Based on precedent, season three of “Bridgeton” will focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson). Although,…