Which teams are in the World Cup Draw 2022? Full list of countries, pots, seeds and FIFA rankings

The countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun. The draw for the showpiece tournament will be held on April 1, more than seven months ahead of the start of November 21.

As is customary, the tournament will last about a month, with the final on Sunday, December 18 at Lusail Stadium. The 32 participating teams will be dreaming of surviving the six matches leading up to the title match and succeeding 2018 winners France as world champions.

The 2022 edition is not only the first to be played in the Middle East, but it is also the last under the current format before the event expanded to 48 teams for the 2026 edition.

Due to the scheduling havoc wreaked by COVID-19, three venues in a field of 32 will be decided in June, months after a group-stage draw.