ENTERTAINMENT

White boy summer: What’s up with Chet Hanks’s bizarre Instagram? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
White boy summer: What's up with Chet Hanks's bizarre Instagram? – Film Daily

Chet, you’ve really done it this time. The world became enamored with a new bit of content coming from Tom Hanks’s son Chet, as publications as illustrious as The New Yorker have covered Chet’s video since it dropped on Instagram in late March. But what does it all mean?

Chet Hanks dropped a video on Instagram on March 26th, and white boy summer was born. But the question on everyone’s minds is what exactly does white boy summer mean? In order to answer this question we need to look at the source, and all we have is the words of Chet Hanks, those which come in almost a riddle form in the address to his followers in late March. Let’s go to the video.

Contents hide
1 Let me know if you can vibe with that
2 Me
3 Jon B.
4 Jack Harlow
5 White boy summer

Let me know if you can vibe with that

Let’s take a look at what Chet Hanks says in the viral Instagram video becoming important enough for every publication from Vice to Page Six to cover.

Chet says, “I just got this feeling, man, that this summer is, it’s about to be a white boy summer. I’m not talking about, like, Trump, you know, Nascar-type white. I’m talking about me, Jon B., Jack Harlow-type white-boy summer . . . Let me know if you guys can vibe with that.”

Okay, so Chet makes a distinction that when he’s referring to white boys, he’s not talking about “Trump” and “NASCAR”.

Perhaps Chet Hanks has an idea his words might be misconstrued, considering the fact that last summer amid the George Floyd protests, Americans were forced to address the vast expanses of systematic institutionalized racism in the U.S. and its millions of casualties, in a groundbreaking moment which literally left the country in flames.

Okay Chet, so if you’re not promoting white supremacy during the time following arguably the highest racial tension in the U.S. since the Rodney King riots, what are you saying? Well, Chet Hanks tells us on the Instagram post.

Me

Who is Chet Hanks? He’s the son of Tom Hanks, and he’s consistently made headlines because his personality so wildly clashes with the neutral & beloved everyman good-guy persona of his father.

So what makes Chet different from Trump & NASCAR fans? The New Yorker pointed out in their piece about Chet that he fathered a black daughter, Michaiah, with ex Tiffany Miles.

The details of Chet’s daughter are an important piece of info for those who think Chet Hanks feels he has the right to make a distinction between himself and white people like Donald Trump because he has a black daughter. This idea is only underscored by Chet’s other examples of those representatives of a “white boy summer”.

Jon B.

Jon B. is a white rapper who had his heyday in the late 1990s and became a favorite of rap icon Tupac Shakur, who even appeared on one of Jon B.’s tracks. It appeared as though there’s a unifying factor in Chet’s list of those who define white boy summer, and it seems like that factor is white people appropriating black culture.

It’s been reported Chet Hanks has defended his right to use the n-word, saying the word “unifies the culture of hip-hop across all races” (although he later redacted this statement). Does Chet think he’s black? Is his idea of “white boy” a white man like Jon B., who has respect in the rap world, a community founded by black people, by one of its most unquestionable icons? Let’s take a look at his last example.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is another white hip-hop star. Unlike Jon B., Harlow is of the new generation without the same level of clout as someone who’s worked with one of rap’s biggest legends like Tupac.

However, Harlow has worked with some of the next generation’s most massive hip-hop stars like Lil’ Wayne, DaBaby, and Quavo. Harlow seems to be one of hip-hop’s up & coming stars, and the rapper just performed on SNL in late March. When it comes to Chet’s rant, Harlow fits. However, Jon B. & Jack Harlow are hip-hop stars – does Chet think he’s one too?

White boy summer

It’s hard to say exactly what Chet Hanks means by white boy summer in his recent post on Instagram, but most people with two brain cells to rub together can agree it was a wildly misguided post at a perfectly inappropriate time.

The convoluted nature of white boy summer, as something Chet attempts to distance from racism while innately distinguishing one race to head the summer, is a WTF moment you can’t help but chuckle at.

Luckily for Chet fans, the man has continued to explain white boy summer on Instagram stories, and we have no doubt he has more to say. Only two more months until we finally figure out what Chet’s talking about.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
700
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
698
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
691
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
691
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
679
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
673
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
650
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
575
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
548
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
548
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top