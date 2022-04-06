White House approves Putin’s daughters, China upset over murders

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a Russian nationalist politician and presidential candidate whose anti-West rhetoric and incendiary television presence made him one of Russia’s foremost public figures for three decades, has died. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Zhirinovsky died after a long and serious illness, according to Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament or the State Duma.

Many in Russia have praised Mr. Zhirinovsky for his clear conscience. In an address to parliament in late December, two months before Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said Russia would eventually make itself known.

“It will not be a peaceful year,” he said. “This will be a year when Russia will finally become a great country again and everyone…