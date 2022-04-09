Filing by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in US District Court in Washington, DC

Two men accused of “compromising” Department of Homeland Security agents, free apartments to rent to First Lady Jill Biden and Secret Service personnel assigned to guard the White House, federal prosecutors said Friday, in asking a judge. Gave “gorgeous” with gifts. To catch both without bail.

One of the men, Ariane Tehrzadeh, admitted after his arrest that he had impersonated a DHS agent, and had falsely identified himself to others as a former US Army Ranger, prosecutors told Washington, D.C. In a filing in the US District Court in advance. His detention hearing on Friday…