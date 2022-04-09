White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock left with tight hamstrings

Detroit: White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock left the team’s match against the Tigers on Saturday with a tightness in his right hamstring.

After reaching first base on a single against right-hander Case Miz in the third inning – his fourth hit of the season – Pollock grabbed the back of his right leg as he returned first. They are being further evaluated, the team said.

Pollock was replaced by Andrew Vaughan as the pinch runner and in right field.

The Sox were already being overwhelmed by injuries, and Pollock is the latest to pile on the pile.

Opening day starter Lucas Giolito will miss at least two starts after leaving…