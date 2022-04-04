White Sox Trade Jack Collins to Blue Jays for Reese McGuire

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passon, the White Sox and Blue Jays have agreed to swap catchers (twitter link, jack collins leads to Toronto, while Reese McGuire Sox has been assigned.

Rumors have been swirling for months that the Jays were looking to transfer some of their depth, however today’s move gives Toronto a little more roster flexibility behind the plate while still retaining that depth. Collins has a small league option left while McGuire does not, so the Blue Jays can now easily hide Collins in Triple-A.

From a Chicago perspective, the Sox now have a more established big leaguer that can serve as a back-up. Yasmani Grandali, Since Grendel is known for DH Spot, McGuire and . but get some time SEBI Zawala (which is also out of options) can…