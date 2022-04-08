White Sox vs Tigers Odds, Line, Prediction: 2022 MLB Picks, April 8 Best Bets From Proven Computer Models

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers are both looking to set the tone on Friday when they open their MLB seasons with a matchup at Comerica Park in Detroit. The White Sox are the current AL Central champions, but the Tigers feel they must struggle after a lengthy rebuilding process. Detroit added several new pieces to their youth nucleus, going from 6–19–66 for the rest of the previous season to April 8–19. The White Sox will be looking to win consecutive division titles for the first time in franchise history after going 93–69 and losing to the Astros in the AL Division Series last year. Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito is set to start in place of injured Lance Lynn, while Detroit…