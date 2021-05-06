Whittier Tech Alumnus Introduces Vice President Harris at Event – John Guilfoil Public Relations

For immediate release

HAVERHILL — Superintendent Maureen Lynch is proud to share that a Whittier alumnus had the honor of introducing Vice President Kamala Harris at an event in Concord, N.H.

Haley Kamberalis shared with Vice President Harris her career path from Whittier Tech to her current career with a Maine-based company.

Vice President Harris spoke about the Administration’s American Jobs Plan at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 490 headquarters on Friday, April 23. Local 490 chose Kamberalis, a member, to introduce Harris.

Kamberalis, originally from Merrimac, studied the electrical trades at Whittier Tech and played soccer and softball, graduating in 2008.

“Whittier is the foundation to my career. I learned the basics of electrical which inherently piqued my interest for the trade,” Kamberalis said. “It’s also where I had quality teachers that believed in me.”

Kamberalis has overcome hearing and vision challenges. She told the audience that her five-year apprenticeship with IBEW Local 103 in Boston gave her lifelong work skills and an electrician’s license at age 23. With no school debt she was able to buy her first home at age 26.

Kamberalis, who now lives in Raymond, N.H., advanced in her career and works as an estimator and project manager for E.S. Boulos, based in Westbrook, Maine.

Kamberalis told Harris that technology is causing the electrical trades to evolve and become more welcoming to females.

“There are more opportunities open to us, and I don’t think women are aware,” Kamberalis said.

“A Whittier Tech education opens opportunities. In this case, the opportunity was the chance to meet the Vice President of the United States,” Superintendent Lynch said. “Haley is an incredible ambassador for Whittier, and we are so proud of her.”

“She had a very calming demeanor that made it easy to communicate,” Kamberalis said of the Vice President. “The wall of cameras was intimidating more than anything.”

Watch Kamberalis’s introduction and Vice President Harris’s remarks here.