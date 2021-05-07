Whittier Tech Offers New Marine Technology Adult Education Program – John Guilfoil Public Relations

For immediate release

HAVERHILL — Superintendent Maureen Lynch is pleased to share that Whittier Tech will offer a marine technology adult education program for the first time in the coming weeks.

The program is open to adults looking to pursue a career in marine technology.

The 80-hour, hands-on program will be held at Whittier on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m., beginning May 24. Students will complete the program on July 21.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our programming to provide training and education to high school students and adults alike from our sending communities, and are thrilled to be offering a marine technology program for area adults for the first time,” Superintendent Lynch said. “This is an industry with local, reliable jobs and we encourage those interested in working in marine technology to apply.”

Whittier Tech has partnered with Yamaha Marine University to utilize its Outboard Systems curriculum for the course. All students who complete the program will receive a certificate in Introduction to Outboard Systems from Yamaha.

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association is donating $400 toward each student’s participation, so that the original $900 course will cost participants only $500. Seats are beginning to fill for the course, which will accommodate 12 students this session.

“The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association is excited that Whittier Tech will be offering the Yamaha Outboard Systems Certificate program starting on May 24,” Massachusetts Marine Trades Association Executive Director Randall Lyons said. “This training opportunity is a great introduction to the recreational boating industry and a potential stepping stone for future possibilities. Our industry has job and career opportunities available, we just need more qualified women and men to fill them. This course is a solid step in the right direction. The team at Whittier Tech have been a pleasure to work with and have shown their passion for making this a successful program in the future.”

For more information about the program, contact Director of Community Partnerships Tia Gerber at [email protected].

###